Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 169,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

BAC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

