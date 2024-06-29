Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.53. The stock had a trading volume of 603,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,377. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

