Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,865. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

