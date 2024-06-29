Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,575 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,575 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $63,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after buying an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 281,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $13,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.44. 1,419,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,302. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

View Our Latest Report on TMHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.