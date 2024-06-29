Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 88,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,422. The company has a market cap of $325.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.