Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

