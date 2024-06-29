Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Tops $97.42 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00010566 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and $2.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,155,969 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

