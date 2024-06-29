Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS HGPI remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. Horizon Group Properties has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

