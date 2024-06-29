Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.5 %

HWM opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.