H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.3 %

HRB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. 2,580,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

