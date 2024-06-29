Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

