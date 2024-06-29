Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,900 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 1,492,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,201.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $8.17 during trading hours on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.