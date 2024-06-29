Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,900 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 1,492,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,201.3 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $8.17 during trading hours on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
