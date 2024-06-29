Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives “Sell” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their sell rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

HUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

