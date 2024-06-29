iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $2.04

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $147.81 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.06 or 0.99994512 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00076565 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

