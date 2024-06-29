IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 377.5% in June

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.