IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 377.5% in June

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
