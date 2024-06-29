Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.61

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $25.80. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 54,941 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

