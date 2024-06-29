Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.