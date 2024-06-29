Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1,690.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Sempra were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,925,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,087. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

