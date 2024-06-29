Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.14 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $212,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $237,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 131.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASML traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. 837,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $964.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $906.53. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The company has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.