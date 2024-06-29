Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Linde were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Linde stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.71 and a 200 day moving average of $433.86.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

