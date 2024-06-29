Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 490 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,709. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.