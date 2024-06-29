Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

IGM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. 418,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,508. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

