Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,621 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,718. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

