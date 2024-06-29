Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 115 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,899. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

