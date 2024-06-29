Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 147 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

