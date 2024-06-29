Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.32.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.