Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of ISMAY stock remained flat at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

