Insider Buying: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Acquires C$87,156.42 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.00. The stock has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

