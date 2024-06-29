Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Buys C$50,530.00 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Ian Fillinger purchased 5,510 shares of Interfor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91.

IFP stock opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.89. The stock has a market cap of C$849.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.31.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

