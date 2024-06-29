Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $1,917,447.99 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.73. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.09.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
