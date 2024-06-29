Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $1,917,447.99 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.73. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.09.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

