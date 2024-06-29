Insider Selling: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sells 109,722 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($617,995.28).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £146.24 ($185.51).

On Thursday, May 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($194.47).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($189.14).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 443.20 ($5.62) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428.40 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,846.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 402.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.72) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.80).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

