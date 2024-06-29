Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $2,527,410.60 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $595.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.90 and its 200-day moving average is $556.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 19.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.