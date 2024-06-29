Insider Selling: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $26,135.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tilly’s Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of TLYS opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

