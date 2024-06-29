Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells 6,940 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
