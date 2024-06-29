Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells 6,940 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.