Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.96.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

