Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $34.89 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $34.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.97 or 0.00013072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,193,401 coins and its circulating supply is 465,568,978 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

