Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

