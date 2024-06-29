Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Down 44.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,228,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR remained flat at $19.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 322,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,441. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

