Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EVMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

