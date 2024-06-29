Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 5.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

