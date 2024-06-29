Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

