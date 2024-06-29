Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Holdings Cut by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 138.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 206,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 765,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

