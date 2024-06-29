Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %

VGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

