Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Position Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 162,883 shares during the period. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 156,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0771 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

