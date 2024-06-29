Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

CRM traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

