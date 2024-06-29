Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Axos Financial by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 796,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,606. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

