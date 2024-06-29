Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

