Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 309,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 174,224 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,299,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

