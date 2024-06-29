Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,583 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,302,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,651,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 146,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 38,288,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

