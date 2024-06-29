Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. 9,422,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

